Miles and Luna will have plenty of opportunities to hear dad sing at his 24-show Las Vegas residency that he kicked off Friday night

John Legend Jokes 'It's Good for My Ego' That His Children Listen to His Music

It should come as no surprise that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children are surrounded by music.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 43 — who kicked off his Las Vegas residency, Love in Las Vegas, on Friday night — said that oftentimes his tunes are at the top of his kids' list.

"It's good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot," he jokingly tells PEOPLE. "They love other artists too, but in the car they'll request me a lot."

But while Miles, 3, ranks dad as his favorite singer, the same can't be said for Luna, 6.

"Luna likes a lot of girl pop and R&B," Legend says. "She likes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and people like that. Chrissy and Luna's tastes are similar."

He adds, "Miles, honestly, if you ask him who his favorite artist is, it's me. I'm probably second or third for Luna."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: John Legend performs during the opening night of his residency "Love In Las Vegas" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment) Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment

Legend's family will have many more opportunities to hear him at his 24-show Vegas residency.

Backed by an 18-person choir and band, Legend dives deep into his catalogue, performing not only his own hits, but also songs he's been featured in over the years and others that inspired him. His rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" is particularly moving. He also mixes in unreleased songs, which will be found on a forthcoming album.

"It's an epic show. I love it," Legend says. "I've never done a show this big, but you know, we had to do it big for Vegas."

Although the show is, indeed, big and even has a Vegas-centric set, it has its personal moments, too.

"I think I always have the most fun just connecting with the crowd and being so close and intimate with them," he says. "So I think that's my true favorite, but I've done that before. I've never done the Vegas set before, and that was really, really fun to put together."

Legend says he will continue to tweak the show a bit to perfect it, but he was incredibly pleased with the opening-night performance at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"It was pretty, pretty special. I think one of the interesting things is figuring out what your audience is going to be like, because when I'm on tour I feel like the audience is more core fans," he says. "When you do Vegas, I think it's a lot of people who are more kind of casual fans, and so it's interesting trying to think about what they'll want when you don't know them as well. So we're trying to give the best show we can, and we are trying to make people really happy when they leave."