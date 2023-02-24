John Legend Says He's 'In Awe' of Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Recovery: 'So Smart and Strong'

John Legend is praising his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Jake Arnold for Crate & Barrel Launch Party in Los Angeles on Thursday, Legend was full of admiration for the way Teigen, 37, is recovering from the cesarean delivery of their new daughter Esti on Jan. 13

"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," says Legend, 44. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."

The couple, who are also parents to daughter Luna, 6½, and son Miles, 4½, are adjusting well to their new arrival.

"[It's] very exciting," adds Legend. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their children. John Legend/instagram

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he adds about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."

The R&B superstar went on to discuss how he's scaled back his work schedule for 2023 — and how his wife of nearly 10 years would probably prefer if he drew it down even further.

"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows," he tells PEOPLE. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."

John Legend and daughter Esti Maxine. John Legend/Instagram

Legend announced the arrival of the couple's third child on Friday, Jan. 13 at a private concert.

The proud father told the crowd that they welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he added.

Legend also revealed that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

Esti's arrival comes after the pair, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September, experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020.

Earlier this month the songwriter also told PEOPLE how he's being as much of a hands–on dad as he possibly can be.

"Obviously I can't breastfeed her, so I help feed when we use the bottle," he said. "I'm happy to change diapers. I'm good at burping her, too."

Esti has already been treated to a private performance from her dad, too. "I just started singing to her a little bit," he told PEOPLE. "Chrissy's good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break."