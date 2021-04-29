John Legend on Why He's 'So Glad' Chrissy Teigen's Instinct Was to Share Loss of Son Jack

"I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too," John Legend said Tuesday on CBS This Morning

The couple revealed back in October that their baby boy had died when Teigen, 35, was 20 weeks along in her pregnancy, following complications related to her placenta. The model, television personality and cookbook author went on to share heartbreaking photos from the hospital that chronicled the couple's final moments with their son.

In a Wednesday chat with CBS This Morning, Legend, 42, said that despite his tendency to be "a bit more private" than his wife of seven years — with whom he also shares son Miles Theodore, 3 next month, and daughter Luna Simone, 5 — he couldn't be more thankful that she spoke out so candidly about their experience.

"What I learned through that process was, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families," said the musician. "We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know that there are other people out there who are feeling it."

"I am so glad Chrissy's instinct was to share this, because it was really the right thing to do. It helped us get through it, and I think it helped other families who are going through the same thing get through it," Legend added. "People feel such shame and they feel lonely, and I think we helped people feel less lonely."

In a heartbreaking essay posted to Medium weeks after their loss, Teigen opened up about how her husband was initially unsure about taking photos at the hospital, writing, "I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it."

"He hated it. I could tell," she said. "It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

As for those who might have something negative to say about the pictures, "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done," the grieving mother continued.

"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," Teigen wrote. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Back in February, Teigen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about how her pregnancy loss was a "transformative" experience for her.

Host Ellen DeGeneres called her guest "super brave" for sharing the "raw" photos from the hospital after the pregnancy loss, which the star said "seems like so long ago."

"Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it," Teigen said. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."