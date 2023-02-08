John Legend on How He Gives Chrissy Teigen a 'Break' as She Recovers from Delivering Baby Esti

The R&B superstar tells PEOPLE he's pitching in however he can with his newborn daughter at home

Published on February 8, 2023 10:20 AM
John Legend Rollout
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty

John Legend understands you've got to play to your strengths. After welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with wife Chrissy Teigen last month, the hit singer, 44, says he's as hands-on as he can be, all things considered.

"Obviously I can't breastfeed her," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, "so I help feed when we use the bottle. I'm happy to change diapers. I'm good at burping her, too."

Another thing he's pretty good at: "I just started singing to her a little bit," says Legend, who just released his new stripped-down album Legend (Solo Piano Version). Esti Maxine, along with siblings Luna Simone, 6½, and Miles Theodore, 4½, are likely getting lullaby versions of Dad's newly revised songs, but he adds, "Chrissy's good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break."

As for how his model-turned-cookbook author wife is doing, "it's a recovery process," he says. The ever-candid Teigen, 37, got candid about that process while announcing the arrival of Esti, writing on Instagram that after delivering by cesarean section this time, "I am learning you still need diapers!?"

Still, nothing can dampen the joy in their home these days. Even Luna and Miles have taken to the new arrival. "Our older kids are really into being older siblings, which we weren't sure about," he says. "It seemed like they might be jealous when Chrissy was pregnant. But since Esti's been born, they've been really loving and wanting to hold her and feed her — just wanting to be good siblings."

It's all a father can ask for — well, that and instructions on how to travel with one more kid in tow. "That'll be the test," he says with a laugh. "With an extra stroller and all this stuff, it's going to be a lot!"

Legend (Solo Piano Version) is out now. For more on John Legend's new music and new little one, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

