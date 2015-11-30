"Hopefully we'll do the best job we can," the dad-to-be tells PEOPLE

John Legend on First-Time Fatherhood: 'I Really Hope We'll Be Good Parents'

John Legend‘s Christmas list this year has all to do with the baby he is expecting with wife Chrissy Teigen.

“I hope our child will be kind and smart and awesome in every way,” Legend tells PEOPLE. “Hopefully we’ll do the best job we can.”

That last hope is particularly important for Legend, who wrote and recorded the holiday single “Under the Stars” exclusively for the Stella Artois Give Beautifully campaign.

“It is pretty exciting that I’ll have a little child running around that is the product of the love that Chrissy and I have for each other,” Legend says of himself and his wife, who announced her pregnancy on her Instagram account in October.

He adds, “I really hope we’ll be good parents!”

As for the future of Legend’s career, he isn’t promising an album of lullabies any time soon. But he’s also not ruling it out.

“I haven’t thought about that,” he says. “But I’m just going to follow my muse where it takes me.”