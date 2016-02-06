John Legend 'Excited' to Become a Dad: 'We Created Something That Is a Reflection of Both of Us'

John Legend is already an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winner — but he couldn’t be more excited for his next title: dad!

Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with a girl, walked the red carpet Friday night at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, where the soulful singer received the illustrious President’s Award.

“I’m so excited to be a father,” Legend told PEOPLE, with Teigen, who was all smiles, looking on. “I love my wife so much and I love the idea that we created something that is a reflection of both of us and love.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Legend says that the couple is “excited for this to happen,” but would not say when their impending bundle of joy is due.