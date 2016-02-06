John Legend 'Excited' to Become a Dad: 'We Created Something That Is a Reflection of Both of Us'
John Legend is already an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winner — but he couldn’t be more excited for his next title: dad!
Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with a girl, walked the red carpet Friday night at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, where the soulful singer received the illustrious President’s Award.
“I’m so excited to be a father,” Legend told PEOPLE, with Teigen, who was all smiles, looking on. “I love my wife so much and I love the idea that we created something that is a reflection of both of us and love.”
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Legend says that the couple is “excited for this to happen,” but would not say when their impending bundle of joy is due.
Legend, 37, and Teigen, 30, announced in October that they were expecting.
Friday’s 47th annual NAACP Image Awards was attending by stars including Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Spike Lee, Ice Cube and Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.— Chris Harris