John Legend Had 'Emotional' First Nights with Baby Esti, Says He 'Felt the Love Expand' at Home

John Legend is sharing why the first few nights at home with his new baby girl had him crying tears of joy.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its "My Monday Morning" series, the new dad of three explained that he had an "emotional" time when baby daughter Esti Maxine first came home.

"It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement," said Legend, who welcomed daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen last month.

The "All of Me" artist, 43, also shared what his morning routine looks like now with a new baby at home. Legend and Teigen, 37, are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½.

"We have a new baby, so we're at her mercy a little bit. Chrissy will usually wake up to feed her around 6, and then my older kids usually will come running into our bedroom around 6:30, no later than 7," he said. "One way or another, our kids are waking us up. We have a little gym in our house, and I'll usually work out, then get ready for the day and take the kids to school around 8:30."

As for breakfast, Legend noted he's "in charge at our house."

"I make pancakes for the kids. Sometimes I make Chrissy oatmeal, which is supposed to be good for breastfeeding," he said. "I make lots of eggs and bacon and pretty much every version of breakfast meat that we might have."

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."