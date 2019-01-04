John Legend Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Luna Rocking a Straw Hat on Family Vacation

Luna Simone is made in the shade!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s adorable daughter is quite the fashionable 2½-year-old on the family’s tropical getaway, donning a straw hat in a snapshot her dad shared to Instagram early Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, mom Teigen shared a photo of Luna wearing the same long-sleeved pink ensemble aboard a boat, looking like a pint-sized model as she gazed off camera from her comfy lounging position.

Luna, her parents and baby brother Miles Theodore, 7 months, have had quite the eventful (and relaxing) 24 hours, judging from the stars’ Instagram accounts.

“My twin boys,” Teigen, 33, captioned a Thursday snapshot of her husband and his lookalike son dressed in tropical-themed attire, with palm trees and sand in the background.

Hours later, she shared a photo of herself and Luna, walking hand-in-hand down to a tranquil-looking body of water, writing, “My girl.”

The family’s vacation comes as Legend, 40, spoke out about being called “courageous” for his appearance in Surviving R. Kelly, which premiered Thursday evening on Lifetime.