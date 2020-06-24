John Legend describes his 4-year-old daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen as "so funny and smart," with "good verbal skills"

John Legend Says He, Daughter Are 'Best Friends' After Welcoming Her into His 'Boy-Heavy Family'

John Legend couldn't be prouder to be a girl dad.

On Monday, the singer opened up to Radio.com and V-103's Frank Ski about his recent John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day Special, his involvement in the wine industry, his new album Bigger Love and, of course, his time with wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids.

"My daughter is so wonderful; I have so much fun hanging out with her," said Legend, 41, of their older child Luna Simone. "She's our firstborn, and my family's full of boys too — there's three boys and one girl in my immediate family — and then a lot of my uncles and aunts have mostly boys too, so it's a boy-heavy family."

"So we weren't used to having a lot of young girls in the family, but my daughter is so funny and smart and she's just got good verbal skills — she's just fun to be around," he continued.

"And I spend a lot of time with her and I enjoy her so much, so if you're lucky, your daughter will be like mine and you guys will be best friends," Legend told Ski, 56, who welcomed his fifth child and first daughter, Emerson Rose, in March 2019.

Image zoom John Legend and daughter Luna John Legend/Instagram

As one of the few celebrities who have achieved EGOT status, Legend certainly has put in a lot of hard work over the course of his career. But as he told Ski, when he comes home, "I focus on being a dad and a husband, and when I'm at work, I focus at work."

He also doesn't bring Luna and her little brother Miles Theodore, 2, to the studio often, "but I do start to bring music home once it's starting to get close to the finish line, and play it for them," he said.

"So the kids have danced to a lot of music before y'all heard it," continued the Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert actor. "Chrissy has, too, and she's told me what her favorites are by the time you've heard it. But early on in the process, they're not usually there."

Image zoom John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Legend has certainly fully embraced being a girl dad since he and Teigen, 34, first became parents in April 2016. Recently, the couple even threw Luna and her 4-year-old pal Kennady Rose a tot-friendly tea party in their backyard.

During the intimate gathering, the kids noshed on goodies both traditional (e.g., macarons) and unique (like pizza), while Legend, dressed to the nines, poured "Strawberry Shortcake tea" for Luna and Kennady.

Other videos showed the girls hanging out under tulle-decorated play canopies, Teigen fanning herself with a feather fan and Miles — who had changed into a more casual ensemble — letting out a series of happy sounds while finally enjoying one of his mom's Oreo pops.