John Legend Cuddles with Daughter Luna in His Voice Chair: ‘Scrutinizing Tonight’s Performances’

The Voice had a new judge on set Tuesday!

John Legend shared his seat with daughter Luna Simone, posting an adorable photo of his 3-year-old hard at work helping him judge the upcoming performances.

“Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight’s performances,” the “All of Me” singer captioned the photo of Luna sitting on his lap, ardently looking at the stage with a pair of headphones on.

But this isn’t her first time on set! In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Legend’s wife, former model Chrissy Teigen, spoke about the family-friendly atmosphere on each of their NBC sets, The Voice and Bring the Funny, respectively.

“We work a lot, we’re on set a lot. Luckily, our jobs are the kind of place where you can bring your kids and have this life still,” she told PEOPLE. “John and I work on the same lot so we get to see each other a lot. I walk over to The Voice, he’ll walk over to Bring The Funny, and I have a little daycare that they’ve set up for me.”

She recently shared a photo on her Instagram, honoring the cast and crew of her show for wrapping up the season and thanking them for supporting her as she balances work with motherhood.

“Just wrapped shooting the entire season of @nbcbringthefunny!! I cannot even begin to explain how wonderful this show is. The cast, the crew, the laughs, the energy,” she wrote. “Can’t wait for you guys to see…And very grateful to everyone who helped make a dope ass playroom next to my dressing room so I could be with my babies during some lonnnnnng days. I love you guys.”

But Teigen specifically loves bringing her kids to Legend’s set.

“The Voice is a very family friendly atmosphere and all the kids are always running around, and they all get along and it’s so cute,” she explained. “I love bringing Luna over there because they get to go wild.”

“It’s a whole open indoor set with trailers in this big U shape and this open space in the middle, and it’s just people giving piggyback rides and food and snacks and they’re just running around like kids,” Teigen added.

Legend’s co-star and judge, Kelly Clarkson, also brings her kids on set, and Teigen said she loves seeing Luna play with Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, 4.

“Kelly Clarkson has the most wonderful children and her daughter River is like a caretaker. Luna had just met her and it was automatic, it was just so adorable,” she said of her daughter’s friendship with River.

“And it’s a testament to Kelly because Kelly is so normal and cool … and an amazing, amazing mother,” Teigen added. “I just see [Kelly] reflected in her kids and they’re so wonderful.”