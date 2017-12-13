"I think we share what we want to share, and we don't share the things we don't want to share," John Legend tells PEOPLE of himself and wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend on the Public's Obsession with Luna (and Baby No. 2): 'I'm Comfortable with It'

It’s no secret the world loves Luna Simone. The 19-month-old daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen even has her own hashtag on Twitter: #LunaLegend.

And with the recent announcement of the couple’s second child on the way, public scrutiny of the adorable family is bound to only increase — but the “All of Me” singer says that he’s satisfied with how much they share.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m comfortable with it,” Legend told PEOPLE on the set of Sesame Street while helping children connect with their parents who are incarcerated over the holidays as part of his FREEAMERICA campaign.

“I think we share what we want to share, and we don’t share the things we don’t want to share,” he adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: CIARRA WALTERS

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Opens Up About Love, Family and Booming Career: “I Just Want to Be a Good Husband and Dad”

In fact, Legend tells PEOPLE that social media actually gives him and Teigen, 32, more agency over what they tell the world.

“I think we’re able to edit the way that we’re presented in a way that actually gives us more control than previous eras,” says the 38-year-old musician.

“So some people are a little worried about social media in that way, but the positive side is that it gives you control over your own image and control over what you share with people.”

Teigen announced that the couple are expecting their second child on social media in November. She hilariously captioned the reveal video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen is heard saying in the background of the clip, with baby Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

Legend — who commented jokingly on his wife’s announcement post with, “Maury will have the final word on this” — revealed to PEOPLE in November that he has “no idea” how Luna will be as a big sister, but he’s optimistic.

“She is very sweet and she likes to share, so hopefully that will translate,” he explained.

Image zoom Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

John Legend and daughter Luna

Image zoom Credit: Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop

John Legend on Sesame Street

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears



Sources previously told PEOPLE that the superstar couple — who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 14 — have been hoping to expand their family for quite some time.

And the couple’s different personalities have proving to be a blessing, both in parenthood and in their marriage. “I think she’s brought me out of my shell a bit, and made me enjoy life a little bit more,” Legend told PEOPLE of Teigen in March. “It’s been fun to grow together in that.”