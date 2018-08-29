John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Would 'Like to' Have Another Baby: 'We Can Do Three'

Just three months after welcoming their second child, John Legend is already thinking about baby No. 3 with wife Chrissy Teigen.

On the latest episode of Big Boy’s Neighborhood (airing on FM — Fuse Media), the Grammy and Academy award winner revealed the couple would love to once again expand their family.

“I think so, we’d like to. We can do three,” said the singer when asked if they were planning to have any more children.

Legend and Teigen are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna and welcomed their son Miles in May.

Since becoming a family of four, the superstar couple have been spending quality time together and recently traveled to Bali for an extended vacation.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles John Legend/Instagram

“There’s a lot of family days,” the musician previously told PEOPLE. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

“We like to cook. We like to relax with friends. We like to have people come over,” he added. “A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now.”

While chatting with Big Boy, the “All Of Me” singer reminisced about meeting his wife and their immediate connection.

The stars hit it off while shooting Legend’s 2007 music video for “Stereo,” and Teigen previously revealed they had “hooked up” afterward. Now more than 10 years later, the parents are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

“She was the only other person in the video with me and we bonded that day. We had a connection and that was it. We stayed together,” Legend told Big Boy.