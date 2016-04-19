Parenthood already agrees with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who welcomed daughter Luna last week

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's New Daughter Luna Has Them 'Walking on Air'

Donato Sardella/Getty

Parenthood already agrees with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The young couple, who just welcomed their first child, daughter Luna Simone Stephens on Thursday, are enjoying the first days as a family of three.

“John and Chrissy have been wanting this for a long time,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pair. “From the minute they found out she was pregnant, they’ve been walking on air. Now the baby makes their family even more joyful and happy.”

Luna weighed in at 6 lbs., 11 oz., and made her parents “so happy and excited,” Teigen shared on social media last week.

“To everyone asking, John is healing perfectly,” Teigen joked of her husband on Twitter.



While Luna has yet to make her big debut (on the Internet or otherwise), Teigen told PEOPLE earlier in the year that she won’t go out of her way to hide the little girl.

“I’m not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything,” Teigen promised, noting, “It’s important for me and John to protect some bits of us, but it’s hard to say. I didn’t think I would be the person sharing bump photos, so who knows. I could be totally wrong here.”

The Cravings author used in vitro fertilization to conceive Luna, and previously told PEOPLE she’ll likely have to use it again if she and Legend want to further grow their family.

She explained, “The number of embryos we have left is not matching the number of people I want at my dinner table, so I’ll have to do it again.”