John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's son had a fun start to his 5th birthday on Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 17, 2023 03:47 PM
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and son Miles. Photo: John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's little guy is growing up.

On Tuesday, the family of five was all about son Miles Theodore as he celebrated his 5th birthday, with the EGOT winner, 44, sharing a birthday message for him on Instagram.

Alongside photos of the newly-minted 5-year-old, he wrote, "Look who's 5 today! Happy Birthday to Miles!"

Teigen's mom, Pepper, commented on the post from her trip to Thailand, writing, "Happy birthday Miles, ask mom to open the drawer in the kitchen and there's a red envelope just for you 🎂🎈❤️❤️."

Ahead of the birthday boy getting out of school, Teigen, 37, prepared "birthday brownies," which awaited him in the car along with a green decorated crown.

In addition to Miles, the couple are also parents to daughters Esti Maxine, 4 months, and Luna Simone, 7.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

On Sunday, in honor of Mother's Day, the cookbook author shared photos on Instagram celebrating a variety of people who contribute to raising her children.

"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be," she captioned the carousel of shots. "I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you."

Teigen's post won praise from many commenters — one noted, "Thank you for being transparent! Such a breath of fresh air!"

