John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen revealed on social media last month that she had begun IVF treatments, a little over a year after suffering a pregnancy loss of their third child

John Legend Says Miles and Luna Are 'Excited' for a Potential Sibling: 'They Know We Are Trying'

John Legend at SiriusXM and Pandora, Kimberly Wilson attend Home On Tour featuring John Legend, presented by Ashley x Pandora, on March 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

John Legend is ready to expand his family!

Prior to belting out his chart-topping hits at the Ashley and Pandora Home Tour event in Los Angeles on Friday night, the "All of Me" crooner opened up to PEOPLE about his and wife Chrissy Teigen's recent journey to become pregnant again after losing their third child back in 2020.

The Hollywood lovebirds are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. When asked if their kids were aware of their plans to give them a potential sibling, Legend, 43, told PEOPLE, "They know we are trying, and they are excited."

The EGOT winner also shared his experience and advice for anyone going through a similar situation as himself and Teigen, 36, saying, "It's not easy."

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he said. "And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."

Legend continued, "Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing." (Both Miles and Luna were conceived with the help of IVF treatments.)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Rick Kern/Getty

In September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

During his performance at the Shrine Expo Hall, Legend serenaded the audience with some of his famous tracks, including "Love Me Now," "Tonight," "Used to Love U," "Ordinary People," and "All of Me."

While discussing his Las Vegas residency that will kick off next month, the Grammy-winning singer told PEOPLE he is "thrilled" for the new gig.

"We are getting prepared, we've been doing lots of prep work, planning the setlist, rehearsing, dancers are rehearsing, background singers, band, everybody's getting ready, all the creative that goes into it," he explained. "It's quite a project, but I have such a great team, and I think we are gonna put something really special together."

Legend also revealed that his family "will come to a lot of shows."

"We will fly back and forth a lot though since it's so close, the kids will still be in school for part of it, and we will fly back and forth," he noted.

John Legend with son Miles and daughter Luna Credit: John Legend/Instagram

The "Green Light" singer will headline a residency called Love in Vegas at Zappos Theatre located at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April.

After announcing the exciting news last December, Legend promised fans that the setlist will include hits from both his current era as well as his early days.