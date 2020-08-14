"We have the same communication issues as other people," Chrissy Teigen shared

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About 'Hard Parts' of Their Relationship Ahead of Baby No. 3 News

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting candid about their marriage.

The pair, who are expecting their third child together, opened up about their personal and professional relationship during a YouTube live chat ahead of the premiere of Legend's "Wild" music video on Thursday.

While speaking about "the hard parts of being in love and working together as a couple," both Legend, 41, and Teigen, 34, agreed that good communication is key to avoiding conflict.

"We have to communicate with each other just like every couple does. We fight sometimes just like every couple does," Legend shared.

"I know people see us in these music videos and it presents us like we have a perfect life," the singer continued. "We are truly grateful for our life and our lives together and our family, but everybody has troubles and don't think you're alone if you're fighting with your spouse."

"We have the same communication issues as other people," Teigen said, explaining that Legend "loves to talk about scheduling and work" while she prefers to focus on something else during their time together. "It's just [about] being open."

Legend admitted that he and his wife have "different communication styles," though they've learned how to "work around each other and know what works for one person versus the other."

"We grow together. We go to therapy and do all those things too," he added. "[We] try to take care of each other and be responsive to each other's needs."

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend David Crotty/Getty

During the chat, the duo — who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 — also spoke about how special it has been to be able to watch their relationship evolve throughout the course of Legend's music videos, which began with “Stereo” where they first met on set.

“We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles," said Teigen.

"It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Legend added.

Legend and Teigen, who tied the knot in 2013, have been open about their journey to parenthood.

Image zoom John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen previously revealed in 2015 that she and Legend had been trying for years to become pregnant. Then two years later, she opened up in a moving essay about her heartbreaking battle with postpartum depression after their daughter’s birth.

As for welcoming another bundle of joy, while pregnant with their son Miles in 2018, the cookbook author told PEOPLE that the couple hoped to expand their family in the future with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” she said at the time. “So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again.”

In January 2018, Teigen confirmed that the couple conceived their second child through IVF, more than two years after having previously chosen to implant a female embryo, which resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter.

The pair hinted about another addition at the end of the "Wild" music video, in which Teigen can be seen putting her hands on her stomach, revealing a tiny baby bump. Multiple sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that Legend and Teigen are expecting their third child together.