"Quite a different vibe on the bus," John Legend tells PEOPLE about going on tour with his family now as opposed to during his "bachelor days"

"Quite a different vibe on the bus," John Legend tells PEOPLE about going on tour with his family now as opposed to during his "bachelor days"

John Legend is a man in demand.

The superstar’s newest creative venture is lending his voice to the virtual-reality series Rainbow Crow, an animated story based on Native American folklore whose first chapter is currently being exhibited at the Tribeca Film Festival through Saturday.

“It’s gonna be crazy, [my daughter Luna Simone] growing up in a world where virtual reality is a normal thing,” Legend tells PEOPLE. “Because we didn’t have that when we were younger, and so much of the technology has evolved for storytelling.”

He adds, “Story is still important, no matter what the medium is. But it’ll be cool for her to be able to experience it in this really immersive, interesting technology.”

The 38-year-old musician is also gearing up to embark on his Darkness and Light Tour, kicking off May 12 with 35 dates in North America — including a headlining slot at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

And this time, his beautiful family of three will be along for the ride. Legend says this involves a whole new environment that he and wife Chrissy Teigen are ready to embrace with their 1-year-old daughter.

“I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he shares. “I’m in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she’s around us as much as possible.”

One element of the journey that has had to be adjusted quite heavily to accommodate their daughter? The tour bus, which the Underground producer admits has “quite a different vibe” now that he’s a dad.

“Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus — a long way from my bachelor days,” Legend says with a laugh.

The “Love Me Now” crooner shares that he and Teigen, 31, are “lucky enough to have people to help” out at home, including a nanny and the Lip Sync Battle host’s mom Vilailuck Teigen.

“But we also make some decisions about how to budget our time based on the fact that we’re parents now, and there are some things that I would’ve said yes to before that I say no to now,” he explains. “And there are some choices that I’ll make now that I wouldn’t have made before.”

The father of one adds that books and stories in general are important parts of his daughter’s world — and have been since before she was born.

“One of the things we said when people were trying to buy us gifts for the baby, we were like, ‘Just give us books, don’t do anything too expensive.’ She has everything she needs in life, but more books is always gonna be good,” Legend explains. “So she has lots of books, and we read all kinds of stories to her all the time.”

And while his little girl doesn’t necessarily have a favorite book quite yet, there is one that her parents love to read to her, for a very sweet reason.

“We like Goodnight Moon, just because her name is Luna,” Legend says with a laugh.

The Darkness and Light Tour kicks off May 12 in Miami, extending through June 30 at the Essence Festival in New Orleans before heading overseas in September. Underground season 2 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on WGN America.