John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Post Sweet Christmas-Themed Videos with Daughter Luna Simone, 4

It's a Legend(ary) Christmas!

On Thursday afternoon, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen each shared an adorable video to their respective Instagram accounts, where both parents were seen bonding beside their young daughter, Luna Simone, 4½. The two are also parents to son, Miles Theodore, 2½.

In Legend's social media post, the 41-year-old "All of Me" crooner posed beside Luna in the clip, before she made a silly face and walked away from the camera. The post was set to an Instagram filter that features Legend's version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Then, on her own account, Teigen, 35, shared a video of herself and Luna in matching Christmas light headbands, as the mother of two gently smooched her daughter while donning crystals on her face.

"Trying to figure out if my love of face crystals is a phase of sobriety or a lifestyle," Teigen playfully wrote in the caption of her post. "Crystals and no makeup are a vibe and I am officially announcing them as my vibe."

Earlier this month, Teigen posted about a funny moment from the their holiday celebrations, sharing some hilarious outtakes from a family photoshoot with her husband and their two children.

"Family shoot went... right as I thought it would, actually," Teigen joked while sharing a photo of the couple's son Miles having a less-than-fun time. In the picture, the toddler could be seen crying and trying to crawl away from his mother who was holding him in the photo.

Although Miles wasn't thrilled about the professional shoot, he later struck an adorable pose (taking after his model mom), while leaning against the family's couch — which Teigen managed to capture on her phone's camera. "Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course," she wrote alongside the pic.

Elsewhere this month, during the singer's video series, aptly titled Legendary Christmas Tales, Legend spoke candidly about the presents that his wife always gets him. Legend said that they are "a big robe family" so Teigen gives him a new robe and a new work bag each year.

"We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time," Legend said in the clip. "She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me."

As for the work bag, Legend uses it as a carry-all and brings it "everywhere" so that he can be "reminded of Chrissy’s great taste and generosity throughout the year."

This Christmas comes about for the family almost three months after Teigen and Legend lost their unborn son, whom they named Jack, after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Ahead of the holiday season, the pair announced that they were partnering with McDonald's to help give back to other families with critically ill or injured children through Ronald McDonald House Charities.

From now through Dec. 31, McDonald's will give $100 as part of a $100 million commitment over the next five years for each photo or video posted to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

"There are all kinds of families that face health challenges with their kids. A lot of times you have to relocate to go to the nearest children's hospital, which might be hours away from where you live," Legend told PEOPLE exclusively about the organization's impact. "A lot of families can't afford to do that, and Ronald McDonald House is there for them."

The couple said that they were buoyed earlier this fall by the love and support they received after revealing the loss of their son.