John Legend Praises Pregnant Wife Chrissy Teigen for Doing a 'Great Job' Homeschooling Kids

In a conversation for Meredith's :BLACKPRINT, John Legend confesses he couldn't be more impressed with his wife during this "true test of mothering"

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting used to life as parents and teachers.

Like many families, the couple have had to adjust to remote learning from home for their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. And according to Legend, his wife is handling it like a pro.

"I knew she had it in her, but she's been an extremely creative mom during this time," he told PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein Thursday. "Every day, she's trying to figure out a new craft or activity with the kids. She tells me now that one of the things she wanted to be when she was younger was a preschool teacher. And I'm definitely seeing that aspect of her."

The musician, 41, also opened up about the new normal of his home life during the conversation for Meredith's :BLACKPRINT initiative, and says it certainly hasn't been without its challenges.

"We've had to essentially homeschool them and entertain them. Every parent has been trying to figure that out," Legend says. "It's hard — especially with toddlers, because there's no such thing as independent study with toddlers."

The pregnancy came as a "surprise" for the pair, but Legend says he couldn't be more impressed with how his wife is balancing everything.

"I've just seen her do a great job as a mom," raves the EGOT recipient. "Obviously it's been a true test of mothering ability during this time, and she's passing with flying colors."

The parents have no current plans to return to in-person instruction, instead preparing Luna for a "homeschool pod" starting within the next week, with "a couple of other kids from her preschool."

The model and Chrissy's Court star recently showed off the impressive homeschool space they created in their home, and Legend is just happy to still be at the stage where his kids "prefer to be with us 24/7."

"A few years from now, they would be missing their friends and wanting to get away from us. But now they want to be with us every single second of the day," he says. "Luna said to me a couple of days ago, 'Daddy, I'm never going to leave your side. I'm always going to be with you and I'm just going to follow you around.' And I'm like, 'I'm going to write this down, because you're going to feel very differently.' "

The Springfield, Ohio, native was homeschooled with his three siblings for much of their childhood, and Legend has developed "even more appreciation for what my mother did when we were kids, seeing what we're doing now."

"This is what my mom was doing, though. She was homeschooling us; she had four kids. Some of her friends would bring their kids over after school, and she would help take care of them, tutor them," Legend recalls.

"So, in some ways, I was growing up in that situation before we had to do it," adds the "All of Me" crooner.

Legend feels "very fortunate," too, to have someone to share the responsibility load with while they also balance their respective work commitments.

"We're able to support each other in our work so much," he confesses. "I've been really supportive of her Cravings business and she's been so supportive throughout my music career, from that very first music video back in 2006 to now. I feel so fortunate that we're able to help each other that way."

"It's a true blessing to have somebody that you love so much and you committed to creating a family [with], but also be able to work with them too," Legend notes.