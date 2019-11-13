John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s beautiful family looks picture-perfect on social media, but the couple’s journey to parenthood wasn’t easy.

The supermodel-turned-TV host, 33, first surprised fans when she revealed in 2015 that she and Legend had been trying for years to become pregnant. Then two years later Teigen opened up in a moving essay about her heartbreaking battle with postpartum depression after their daughter Luna, now 3½, was born.

Sitting down at their Los Angeles home with PEOPLE for its latest cover story, the newly minted Sexiest Man Alive said his relationship with Teigen only became stronger despite their struggles over the years.

“[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid,” says Legend, 40, who’s also dad to 18-month-old son Miles.

“Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”

Not surprisingly, laughter and music are key to a happy life for the family.

“I love seeing my kids discover music and playing on the piano with them. They make us laugh all the time. Luna has a sense of actual comedy. She is so much like Chrissy it’s uncanny. I guess that’s why we get along though,” says the singer. “We hang out together all the time. I love taking her to school and I’ll take her to lunch just the two of us a lot.”

Meanwhile, Miles is “a little more mellow like me,” says the star. But like any toddler, “he just runs around and falls. He’s like a wrecking ball! We laugh a lot.”

