John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dressed up as a family for the second part of their Halloween celebrations

Published on November 3, 2022 03:43 PM
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled double duty this Halloween!

After the pregnant cookbook author shared the family's first Halloween look, Legend joined in on the fun on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family's other costume.

"'Twas a furry Halloween 🎃 🦌🐻🦊," the "All of Me" singer captioned the family photo, which had him and son Miles Theodore, 4, dressed as Robin Hood and Little John.

Though Legend wore a giant bear costume for some of the photos, he took off the head in others, showing off a bear-painted face that went along with the costume as he posed adorably with his son.

Teigen and daughter Luna Simone, 6, appeared in the photos in matching deer costumes, posing sweetly with their faces also painted.

On Monday, Teigen shared photos and videos showing off a Halloween celebration with their kids. In the snaps, Teigen, 36, dressed up like a black cat, wearing all black and sporting lace cat ears. The model also had whiskers drawn on and a little pink nose. She posted a photo of her costume in an Instagram Story with the caption, "THE costume of the pregnant."

The carousel of photos she posted to her timeline also included Teigen and Legend, 43, setting up for "candy pong" and two videos showing off her children's costumes.

Miles dressed up in what appeared to be a skeletal dinosaur outfit. His black-and-white costume, complete with white spikes running down his back and a long black-and-white tail, swooshed around as he walked up some stairs in the video.

Luna was cute as a button as Jasmine from Aladdin, wearing a light blue costume adorned with gold accents and cute iridescent blue sandals. She completed the look with a jeweled gold tiara with her hair half pulled back and half down. In the video, Luna modeled her costume and put on jewelry while walking around.

Miles.
Luna Teigen.
L: Caption Miles. PHOTO: chrissy teigen/Instagram
R: Caption Luna Teigen. PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In September, Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about being grateful along her pregnancy journey.

Noting that she will now "enter everything with a lot of hope" following the loss of Jack, Teigen said, "I think with a lot of things that happened to me, when you've seen the worst, or you've been through something incredibly hard, you almost feel ready for anything."

"They say you get a thick skin, and it is true. You get a thick skin, and you're able to deal with the emotions better that come with being hurt or let down again," she continued. "But, of course, it still hurts. And, of course, you still go through it and you learn how important it is to be able to take care of yourself and go to therapy and to talk to people about any worries or anxieties you might be having."

She added, "But, I think that miracles are just always happening, and there are so many ways to make them happen."

