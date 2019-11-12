John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Join Dad at The Voice — But Luna Seems Unimpressed

Image zoom John Legend with daughter Luna (L) and son Miles Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

John Legend‘s kids are keeping him humble!

In a hilarious photo posted by Chrissy Teigen on Monday night, both Miles Theodore, 17 months, and Luna Simone, 3½, are seated on their dad’s lap as Legend sits in his coaching chair on the set at The Voice.

But while most kids might jump at the chance to bond with the musician, 40, Luna and Miles don’t seem as impressed. In the photo, little Miles is looking off-camera, while Luna half-smiles and cocks her head — with a hand over her dad’s mouth!

“I couldn’t go to @NBCTheVoice today but it looks like it’s going well!” Teigen, 33, tweeted alongside the cute photograph.

Fans couldn’t help but notice a resemblance between Luna’s expression and one that her mom made during the 2015 Golden Globes, when her grimace turned into a viral sensation and has since become a meme.

“Luna is literally you,” one Twitter user replied to Teigen’s initial photo post, while a second wrote of Luna, “Mini Chrissy in full effect!”

Other users simply posted side-by-side photos featuring a close-up of Luna next to one of the Lip Sync Battle host, presented without comment.

It was a fun-filled weekend for Luna and Miles.

First, Teigen brought her kids on a special trip to the Beverly Hills Fire Department, where “a lifelong dream” was “fulfilled today for miles,” she captioned a cute Sunday snapshot of her son and daughter hugging a firefighter.

Next, the model and mother of two shared videos and photos from a fun outdoor bash, where Luna ate cotton candy shaped like a pig and Miles noshed on a corn dog.

“Hot dog on a stick — hit of the party!” Teigen captioned the latter image.