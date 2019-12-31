John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Luna and Miles Do Adorable 'Fried Chicken Party Dance'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s kids are busting a move!

Over the weekend, the mother of two shared an adorable clip of daughter Luna, 3½, and son Miles, 19 months, doing a “fried chicken party dance.” In the footage, Luna danced on a table with her fists in the air as people in the background cheered her on.

At first Miles looked too shy to show off his own dance moves, but with some encouragement he also happily bounced up and down on the table.

The famous family spent their Christmas holiday in Wyoming before heading off to warmer weather at the beach earlier this week.

Teigen, 34, shared several snaps from their new beachy surroundings on Instagram on Monday, including one of the boys sitting on the beach as the waves approach. Legend, 41, and Miles both wore blue patterned swim trunks and giant smiles on their faces.

Teigen wrote in her caption, “da bears,” referencing her nickname for the father-son pair.

On Sunday, the “All of Me” singer shared a similar photo with both of his kids lounging in the beautiful clear water.

“We left Wyoming,” he wrote alongside the photo.

After spending Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Teigen wrote about the experience in a touching note on Instagram last week.

“I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole,” she wrote. “I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows.”

“Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day,” the Bring the Funny host continued. “I just love it here and love my family so fucking much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this…this is heaven on earth.”