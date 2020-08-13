John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2

Talk about a “wild” surprise!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for the parents-to-be have not commented on the baby news.

The couple first hinted their family was growing in the music video for the Grammy winner’s song “Wild,” which was released on Thursday.

Throughout the romantic video, the happy couple embraces one another and put their love on display — and at the very end, they stand together in front of the water, as the cookbook author puts her hands on her stomach, revealing a tiny baby bump.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom John Legend and Chrissy Teigen John Legend/Youtube

Seemingly hinting at the reveal, Vevo teased on Twitter that there was a "beautiful surprise" in the music video, which prompted many of the couple's fans to congratulate them on their baby on the way.

Legend went on to "like" a fan Tweet that read: "I am CRYING I love Chrissy and John so much this is AWESOME NEWS! Watch his new video...SO cute!!!!!!"

Legend, 41, and Teigen, 34, are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Ahead of the premiere, during a live chat on YouTube, the couple also spoke about how special it is to be able to watch their relationship evolve throughout the course of Legend's music videos — which began with “Stereo,” where the couple first met.

“We have “All of Me,” the marriage, no kids yet. “Love Me Now” with Luna and this one with Miles,” said Teigen.

"It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Legend added.

Image zoom John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Both Legend and Teigen, who tied the knot in 2013, have been candid over the years about how the journey to parenthood wasn’t easy.

The supermodel-turned-TV host previously revealed in 2015 that she and Legend had been trying for years to become pregnant. Then two years later, she opened up in a moving essay about her heartbreaking battle with postpartum depression after their daughter’s birth.

As for welcoming another bundle of joy, while pregnant with their son Miles in 2018, Tiegen told PEOPLE that the couple hoped to expand their family in the future with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” she said at the time. “So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again.”

In January 2018, Teigen confirmed that the couple conceived their second child through IVF, more than two years after having previously chosen to implant a female embryo, which resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Reveals Why Chrissy Teigen Is 'the One' for Him — and What She Does That Makes Him Feel Loved

Legend — who is PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive — has also spoken about how becoming parents strengthened the pair’s bond.