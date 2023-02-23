John Legend Talks Publicly Navigating Pregnancy Loss with Chrissy Teigen: 'Tested Our Strength'

John Legend is reflecting on his and Chrissy Teigen's decision to be public about pregnancy loss.

Speaking with Fatherly, the EGOT winner said that when it comes to publicly sharing their navigation of grief after experiencing pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020, the couple believes more positivity than negativity came from their decision.

"The moments of joy and love just outweigh any negative experiences that we've had," the singer, 44, told the outlet. "But when we've had them, it tested our strength, it tested our resilience."

"Particularly as the husband, you are grieving yourself, but you're also knowing that it's even worse for your wife because it's not just emotional," he continued. "It's a physical trauma that happens too when you lose a child."

John Legend for Fatherly. Courtesy Austin Hargrave

Legend took a moment to commend Teigen, 37, sharing, "Seeing her strength and resilience through that, despite all the challenges, it's been really inspiring for me."

"We wanted to share our story with people because we know a lot of other people go through it too, and a lot of people suffer in silence or feel like it's something they can't share with other people," he continued. "I feel like we helped make people who feel like they're struggling with fertility and other issues feel more comfortable sharing that and not as ashamed maybe as they may have been before."

Legend also noted that "Chrissy gets [commended] everywhere she goes" for her courage in sharing her journey.

"People walk up to her and talk to her about their gratitude to her for her bravery and sharing what she shared, and then they tell her what they've gone through too," he said. "It kind of unlocks people's willingness to talk about it too."

John Legend for Fatherly. Courtesy Austin Hargrave

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its "My Monday Morning" series earlier this week, the new dad of three explained that he had an "emotional" time when newborn daughter Esti first came home.

"It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement," he said.

