John Legend Shares Photo of Chrissy Teigen and Their Daughter Luna, 5, at Her First Dance Recital

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating a special day for their daughter Luna Simone.

The EGOT-winning star, 42, shared a family snap on social media over the weekend in honor of Luna's first dance recital. "Ready for her first dance recital!" the proud papa wrote alongside a photograph of the couple's 5-year-old daughter smiling while wearing a sparkly red costume.

He went on to share a snap of Teigen, 35, embracing their daughter outdoors. "So proud of our little dancer!" he captioned the loving family shot, which also included the cookbook author's mom Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen.

The couple are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 3.

The family outing comes after news that Teigen exited Netflix's Never Have I Ever series amid controversy over her past online bullying of Courtney Stodden.

Teigen decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in an upcoming season 2 episode of the comedy series, a spokesperson for the show previously told PEOPLE. Her role is expected to be recast.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll," Teigen wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try," she continued.

The Cravings author added, "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."