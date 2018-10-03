John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Gives Brother Miles a Kiss in Sweet Video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna Simone is one loving big sister!

On Tuesday, the 2-year-old tot decided to give her little brother Miles Theodore, 4 months, a sweet smooch on the forehead while the two were playing side by side.

The adorable moment was caught on camera by Teigen, 32, who happened to be putting together her daughter’s dollhouse at the time. Luna was wearing a blue princess dress, while Miles hung out in an exersaucer.

“Awww,” Teigen said after the kiss, later posting the video to her Instagram Story.

Teigen had her hands full with construction on Tuesday as she built Luna’s dollhouse.

“We’re doing it again,” she joked at the start of the process, later showing the complete dollhouse — and a handful of screws and bolts left behind.

“These are left but I don’t care,” she said. “It’s perfect. It’s so big.”

Of course, fans following Teigen on social media have seen the model and cookbook author embrace family time before. And though her two kids, flourishing cooking career and hosting gig on Lip Sync Battle keep her busy, she and Legend, 39, still want to expand their family.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John — he is down for it,” Teigen told PEOPLE in September. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Making Teigen’s dreams of a big family a reality is something that will take planning. After struggling with infertility, she became pregnant with both Luna and Miles through in vitro fertilization.

“Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna,” Teigen told PEOPLE in September. “They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy.” And with a number of embryos left “on ice,” there are more siblings-to-be waiting when the time is right.

If she were to conceive naturally, though, “it’d be awesome,” Teigen added. “I can’t even fathom it because it’s never happened to me. I’m totally fine with it not happening because I’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to control it — the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise — but I love chaos too.”