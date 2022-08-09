All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family is growing again.

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, announced in August 2022 that they're expecting another baby. The news of their rainbow baby came nearly two years after they suffered a pregnancy loss.

In February 2022, the Cravings author shared that she was undergoing IVF treatments on Instagram. The following month, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about his and Teigen's journey to become pregnant again and said that Luna and Miles were "excited" to have another sibling. "They know we are trying, and they are excited," Legend shared.

Luna and Miles definitely keep their parents on their toes with their sister-brother competitiveness and shenanigans — Miles once "accidentally" knocked out one of his big sister's front teeth.

Teigen told PEOPLE in April 2021 that she wants her kids to be "creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings," but she also hopes they learn from her mistakes. In June 2021, Teigen reflected on her public apology over her past insensitive tweets in a heartfelt blog post and touched on how she hopes Luna and Miles "recognize my evolution."

"John tells me almost every day how much our daughter Luna reminds him of me. Every day, I try to make sure she's all the best parts of me, all the things I aspire to be all the time, but fail at sometimes," Teigen penned. "And we preach kindness to her and Miles every chance we get. Will they eventually realize there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution."

Luna Simone Stephens, 6

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Luna Simone Stephens, on April 14, 2016. Ahead of her daughter's birth, Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about her IVF journey. "I've made this decision," Teigen said. "Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.' "

Just like her mom, Luna loves a fabulous outfit, dancing and smiling for the camera. And while she tends to get more grid space than her brother on Teigen's social media, it's for good reason, as the cookbook author previously explained. " 'Why do you post Luna so much more' you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he's always butt a-- naked," Teigen once joked on Instagram.

In her 2021 cover story for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue, Teigen shared how she's teaching Luna about the "beauty" of imperfections. "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

Luna and her mom have a special bond: Teigen has a tattoo of a butterfly Luna drew and taught her daughter's Girl Scout troop how to make charcuterie boards.

The little one also likes to keep her famous dad humble. Legend revealed to PEOPLE that he isn't Luna's top-favorite artist: "I'm probably second or third for Luna."

The singer added, "Luna likes a lot of girl pop and R&B. She likes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and people like that. Chrissy and Luna's tastes are similar." Luna will, however, sing along to her father's hits in the car, Legend revealed.

Miles Theodore Stephens, 4

Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 17, 2018. "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Teigen tweeted at the time to announce the arrival of Luna's little brother.

In her 2021 PEOPLE cover story, Teigen revealed how she's teaching Miles to "embrace" his "emotions" as a then-2-year-old.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions," she told PEOPLE. "I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," she added. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

Miles is growing up to be quite a T-ball star, and his family loves cheering him on. He's also already taking after Legend when it comes to performing. Miles joined his dad at the piano during a Vrbo commercial where the singer-songwriter performed a cover of Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now."

Fans are also convinced that Miles and Legend are twins. The EGOT winner created a TikTok photo montage of him and Miles twinning set to his cover of Coi Leray's viral song "Twinnem." Legend captioned the video, "ctrl+c, ctrl+v."

Miles didn't miss the chance to see his "brunch buddy" perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas either. He and big sister Luna joined their mom in the crowd as their dad took to the big stage.

Baby Jack

On Sept. 30, 2020, Teigen shared the news of her pregnancy loss at 20 weeks on Instagram. In an emotional gallery of black-and-white photos of herself and Legend with their late son, whom they named Jack, Teigen wrote: "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

While making a virtual appearance on Good Morning America in November 2020, the couple announced their new charity initiative with Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides resources and support to families with sick and injured children so they can stay together during treatment.

The parents also talked about grieving their loss. "I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Teigen told GMA co-host Michael Strahan. "Every day is so different, so when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say, 'I'm okay, today.' "

"I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did, it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that," Legend added. "I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

"... Obviously it's so painful to go through something like this as a woman," Teigen continued, "something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of, but obviously there's a father involved, and the support for the both of us has been so beautiful, so incredible."

In honor of baby Jack, Legend and Teigen have matching tattoos and planted a "Tree of Life" in their Beverly Hills home. Both Teigen and her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, also dedicated their cookbooks, Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love and The Pepper Thai Cookbook, respectively, to baby Jack as well.

On Feb. 20, 2021, the model paid tribute to Jack on what would have been his "due date," and exactly one year after their devastating loss, they honored him with a memorial ceremony.

In conversation with Scary Mommy, Teigen revealed that they travel with their late son's ashes. "Whether we go on a vacation or something, they [Luna and Miles] always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up," she said. "And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

In August 2022, Legend announced that his upcoming eighth studio album, LEGEND, will feature tracks that touch on the loss of Jack and how the couple coped.

Legend and Teigen's baby on the way

Nearly two years after suffering their pregnancy loss, the couple announced they are expecting again on Aug. 10, 2022. The model shared the news of their rainbow baby on Instagram, posting mirror selfies of her baby bump and writing, "​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Legend previously praised Teigen for opening up about her fertility experience while speaking with PEOPLE in March 2022. "There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he said. "And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."

He continued, "Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing."