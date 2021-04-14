John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate 'Dream' Daughter Luna on Her 5th Birthday

"Thank you for 5 truly perfect years," Chrissy Teigen wrote alongside a birthday tribute to her young daughter

Happy Birthday, Luna Simone!

On Wednesday, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated their "dream" daughter on her fifth birthday.

Sharing the same sweet image of Luna to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple each paid tribute to their little girl on her special day.

"To my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can't believe you are 5 today!!! thank you for 5 truly perfect years," Teigen, 35, wrote alongside her post. "Our dream daughter. also props to me and john you're welcome!!!!"

Added Legend, 42, in his own post: "Our baby is 5 now 😢💜."

Chrissy Teigen, john legend Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend initially announced Luna's birth on social media back in 2016. The couple is also parents to son Miles Theodore, 2½. Teigen had previously revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in October 2015 after telling fans that she had been undergoing IVF in order to conceive Luna.

Teigen and Legend also shared more Instagram snapshots of their daughter on her birthday, Wednesday.

On Teigen's page, the Cravings author posted a sweet pic of the family of four as they spend time on vacation together.

In the photo, the brood is seen matching in white ensembles as they sit on what appears to be a boat at sea. "Yes day!" Teigen wrote alongside the shot.

The mother of two also posted a series of four photographs of Luna holding onto Legend, writing, "the four most perfect photos 😭😭😭😭," alongside the pics.