John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate 'Big Girl' Luna's COVID Vaccine: 'Second Shot Queen'

The proud parents took their 5-year-old daughter Luna to get ice cream after receiving her second shot of the COVID vaccine

Second shot queen!

On Wednesday, John Legend shared an adorable snap on social media of his and wife Chrissy Teigen's 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone in honor of her receiving her second shot of the COVID vaccine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In celebration, the proud parents took their "big girl" to get ice cream. Legend's photo shows Luna smiling with an ice cream cone in one hand and her face mask in the other.

"Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot," the EGOT-winning star, 42, wrote on Instagram.

Teigen, 36, also shared a video of the moment Luna was all smiles with her sweet treat, writing, "Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In late October, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11.

Parents can take their kids to get vaccinated at pediatrician's offices, children's hospitals, pharmacies and schools. The White House said that they purchased enough vaccine doses to inoculate the 28 million kids aged 5 to 11 years old in the U.S.

Legend and Teigen are often sharing Luna's milestones with their social media followers.

Last month, Legend posted a photo of his daughter posing next to son Miles Theodore, 3, after Luna earned her first soccer trophy.

"Luna was very proud of her first (participation) trophy and so was Miles 😍⚽️," the singer wrote alongside the snap of Luna rocking her purple soccer jersey.

Celebs at home John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Tea Party John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this year, the couple called Luna their "dream" daughter for her birthday in April, paying tribute to her special day with cute images of their little girl.

"To my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can't believe you are 5 today!!! thank you for 5 truly perfect years," Teigen, 35, wrote alongside her post. "Our dream daughter. also props to me and john you're welcome!!!!"