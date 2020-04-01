How John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Been Keeping Themselves (and Us!) Entertained While Social Distancing

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Trying to figure out what to do while you are social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic? You’re not alone

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, a.k.a. one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples, is also trying to make the adjustment alongside their children, Luna, who turns 4 years old on April 14, and Miles, who will be 2 on May 16.

The family of four has been filling their time with fun activities, charity concerts and more, and though they may be joking about splitting up the second they’re allowed to leave their home, for now they are doing nothing but providing us quality entertainment.

Here’s how the Teigen/Legend household has been spending time at home.

Throwing a Bunny Wedding

Teigen announced on Twitter that the family was “planning a wedding” for Luna’s favorite stuffed animals, revealing that their first song was Selena Gomez‘s “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” and that “food will be peanut butter on little spoons.”

Never in our wildest dreams did we think she would actually plan a full wedding for a stuffed bunny and lamb. But she did. She so did.

She even baked — I mean, this is Chrissy Teigen we’re talking about — a two-tiered wedding cake for the newlyweds.

Chrissy officiated the wedding, the bunny and lamb were walked down the aisle by Luna, and John sang a heartwarming rendition of the usually boppy “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself,” as promised.

It was truly the wedding of the century.

Playing Animal Crossing (Like the Rest of Us)

Teigen is a big fan of video games, and much like the rest of us, is currently obsessed with Animal Crossing.

And Revisiting Peaky Blinders

Same, Chrissy, same.

And Watching Tiger King (Like the Rest of Us)

Chrissy and John have been spending a lot of time binge-watching and, TBH, we do not blame them one bit. At least Chrissy’s keeping us up to date.

Working on Luna’s Jokes

Luna is preparing for her inevitable stand-up special when this is all over.

Attempting to Play Taboo with Her Mom

Family game nights with Chrissy’s family are just as frustrating as family game nights with yours!

Putting on a Concert for a Good Cause

John Legend put on a virtual concert as part of a series headed by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen called Together, At Home. Chrissy attended in a towel and drank copious amounts of wine.

Trading Her Banana Bread for Lettuce

As if the at-home concert was not entertaining enough, Teigen stepped it up a notch and gave us an Oscar-worthy saga that could sweep awards season. The Cravings author needed romaine lettuce and she needed it badly. She asked Twitter — it’s sort of her thing — and asked for a trade.

And YouTuber Chris Klemens was ready with the goods.

Not to leave us on a cliffhanger, Teigen filmed the trade-off, and it involved a baby wagon and an empty church parking lot.

By Showing Off Her Adorable Children

Teigen knows that nothing is cuter than her kids. Nothing.

Here, Luna filled up a bowl of possible activities to keep her busy throughout the day. Options included, “sing a song,” “facetime family” and “have a dance party.”

Looks like this famous fam isn’t staying in pajamas all day. Well, at least Luna and Miles aren’t — Chrissy has been very open about her love of robes.

And Miles rocked the cutest little shark onesie, complete with “butt fins” that made his mom melt.

“Guys. I have crabs,” Teigen joked when she posted a photo of Miles and John in matching crab swimsuits.

By Cooking and Baking

Would you expect anything less of Teigen? She has two cookbooks! We loved seeing her “cool isolation cake” that she made with Luna.

And these Boston cream donuts that she baked while “hammered.” See? You’re not the only one drunk cooking now!

Or these clams! You just know they are delicious.

John’s a big fan of her cooking, naturally.

And Obviously Eating What They’re Cooking and Baking

Teigen told Twitter that she is planning to “slowly wean off extremely unhealthy dinners and only have unhealthy lunches and breakfasts” and eventually “only have unhealthy lunch.” Say it ain’t so, Chrissy! Please, never stop making unhealthy recipes! We need them!

By Considering Redecorating Her Hamster’s Home

Who among us hasn’t considered doing something like this when we’ve been bored?

Never change, Chrissy! Never change.