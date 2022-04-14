“I can’t believe she’s 6 already. I’m very biased but she’s soooo wonderful,” the singer said of his daughter

John Legend Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Luna's 6th Birthday: 'Proud to be Her Dad'

John Legend shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Luna Simone in honor of her 6th birthday.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner, 43, shared a series of cute photos on Instagram of his daughter to celebrate her special day.

In one picture, Luna wears oversized red boxing gloves and in another shot, she smiles holding an ice cream cone. Legend also included a throwback to Luna as a baby holding colorful Easter eggs as well as a snap of the little girl wearing glasses and making a funny face.

"I can't believe she's 6 already. I'm very biased but she's soooo wonderful and I'm proud to be her dad," he captioned the post. "Happy birthday Luna Simone!"

Earlier this week, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen got Luna's birthday festivities started with a family trip to Hawaii.

The Cravings author, 36, shared an adorable snap of her holding daughter Luna during their tropical vacation on Monday. The pair sported similar floral print outfits with Teigen completing her look with a lei while Luna wore a palm frond headpiece.

"Just the best little girl," Teigen wrote alongside the photo.

In another shot, Teigen showed off her swim ensemble alongside her daughter who wore a pink bathing suit with a full mermaid fin. "Caught a mermaid toons!" Teigen captioned a photo of mother-daughter duo.

The "In My Mind" singer also posted a photo of himself with Luna during their getaway over the weekend, sharing that his daughter was still working on her math skills despite being on spring break.

"Lots of sun and fun and practicing addition and subtraction with this one on Spring Break," Legend, 43, captioned the photo.

Prior to the trip, the family — including 3-year-old son Miles Theodore — stepped out for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Legend revealed he was "truly jealous of Miles's look" for the music's biggest night on Instagram.