John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in First Photo as a Family of Five

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are posing with their three kids for the first time since welcoming daughter Esti last month

Angela Andaloro
Published on February 15, 2023 05:46 PM
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CosrcF1SajS/?hl=en
Photo: John Legend/instagram

John Legend was overflowing with love this Valentine's Day.

The EGOT winner, 44, posed with wife Chrissy Teigen and their three kids — daughters Esti Maxine, 4 weeks, and Luna Simone, 6½, and son Miles Theodore, 4½ — in a special family photo shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Luna smiles sweetly in the photo, wearing a red short-sleeved ruffly dress with matching red Mary Janes, standing in front of her dad, who wears a red sweater with black and white sleeves.

Teigen wears an all-pink outfit as she cradles baby Esti, and son Miles sports a red jacket and khakis while standing in front of his mom.

"I had the best Valentine's dates last night. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Legend captioned the cute snap of the family of five.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its "My Monday Morning" series, the new dad of three explained that he had an "emotional" time when baby daughter Esti first came home.

"It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement," said Legend, who welcomed daughter Esti with Teigen last month.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (L); The couple's children Esti, Luna and Miles. Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

