John Legend Celebrates ‘Handsome’ Son Miles on His 3rd Birthday with Loving Family Photos

Proud grandma Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen also shared shots of the adorable birthday boy in an Instagram montage of her own

Happy birthday, Miles Theodore!

On Sunday, John Legend celebrated his "handsome" son on his third birthday. The Voice judge shared an Instagram montage of his sweet boy looking dapper in a dress shirt and plaid slacks, smiling with a toy car and looking cozy in a Cookie Monster towel, among other cute snaps.

"This handsome guy is 3 today!" Legend, 42, captioned the Instagram series. In the other photos, Miles looked cool by the pool in a shark bodysuit, cuddled with his mom, Chrissy Teigen, and swam near the beach with his dad.

Legend also posted two baby photos of Miles, a happy snap with grandmother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen and a picture of his look-a-like son looking all grown up in a cool T-shirt, shorts and red sneakers.

The singer and his wife share Miles and daughter Luna Simone, who turned five last month.

Proud grandma Pepper also posted an Instagram tribute for the adorable birthday boy on Sunday.

"Happy birthday Miles ❤️❤️" she captioned the post, sharing photos of Miles making silly faces by a tree, cuddling up with his big sister and grandma and enjoying a pony ride at a party among other snaps.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pepper Teigen with Miles and Luna

Last month, the model, musician, their kids and Pepper chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about their new ad for Vrbo, as the company's first-ever "Family in Residence."

"We're going to do the exact same things that we do at home — and also the exact same things we do when we do rent a Vrbo — because we just love staying in," Teigen told PEOPLE while on set for the ad, which debuts during the season finale of The Voice on May 25.

"We just love staying in and being able to cozy up and barbecue," the Cravings founder said of the ideal vacation with her young family. "This is us being ourselves," Legend added.