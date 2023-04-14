John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'

John Legend's little girl is growing up!

The EGOT winner, 44, shared photos of daughter Luna Simone as she turned 7 on Instagram Friday, with the little girl posing with her hair wrapped in a towel in the first photo.

Other photos show Luna smiling as she plays, taking selfies on a family vacation, getting a piggyback ride from the "All Of Me" singer and showing off a caricature of herself.

"Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone," he wrote. "She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad."

The family spent time in Italy earlier this month, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the proud dad — who also shares daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, and son Miles Theodore, 4½, with wife Chrissy Teigen — shared.

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram Sunday, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."

Legend told PEOPLE in a February interview that their new family dynamic with three kids is "very exciting."

"I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the hitmaker added. "So dare I say, it's easier."