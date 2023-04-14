John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'

John Legend celebrated all the things he loves about his oldest on her special day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 04:38 PM
John Legend Wishes Daughter Luna a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Feel So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
John Legend and daughter Luna. Photo: John Legend/instagram

John Legend's little girl is growing up!

The EGOT winner, 44, shared photos of daughter Luna Simone as she turned 7 on Instagram Friday, with the little girl posing with her hair wrapped in a towel in the first photo.

Other photos show Luna smiling as she plays, taking selfies on a family vacation, getting a piggyback ride from the "All Of Me" singer and showing off a caricature of herself.

"Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone," he wrote. "She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family spent time in Italy earlier this month, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the proud dad — who also shares daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, and son Miles Theodore, 4½, with wife Chrissy Teigen — shared.

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram Sunday, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."

Legend told PEOPLE in a February interview that their new family dynamic with three kids is "very exciting."

"I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the hitmaker added. "So dare I say, it's easier."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy
chrissy teigen baby carrier
Chrissy Teigen Responds After She's Called Out for Not Using Baby Carrier 'Right': 'She Is Safe'
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Book for School: ‘So Proud’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Cookbook for School
John Legend sings love song to Drew Barrymore’s pet bearded dragon: ‘don’t poop on me’
John Legend Sings Love Song to Drew Barrymore's Pet Bearded Dragon: 'Don't Poop on Me'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend date night outfits. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3JnMOJeVP/. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Wears Sexy 'Seinfeld'-Inspired Bra Look While on a Date with Husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME
John Legend Shares the Sex Advice He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Follow as Parents: 'Lock the Door'
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sweet Inspiration Behind Daughter Esti’s Name
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sweet Inspiration Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Chrissy Teigen on MOM LIFE After Baby No. 3: ‘What Were We Thinking?’ (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Managing Stresses as Mom of 3: 'I Get the iPad Now!'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally
Chrissy Teigen Face timing baby Este for the first time while she's away
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable FaceTime with Baby Daughter Esti, 8 Weeks: 'I Miss You So Much'
Chrissy Teigen, baby
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Video of Baby Daughter Esti Spending Time with Mom: Watch
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and All 3 of Their Kids in Adorable Family Photo
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CosrcF1SajS/?hl=en
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in First Photo as a Family of Five
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Daughter Esti a Sandwich Kiss In Adorable New Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kiss Baby Daughter Esti on Both Cheeks in Adorable New Video
Chrissy Teigen, Luna and Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shows How Daughter Luna Took Care of Her Siblings While Mom and Dad Were Away