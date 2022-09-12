John Legend Opens Up About Being 'Cautiously Optimistic' During Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy

John Legend has a lot of feelings about his growing family amid Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy.

Appearing on TODAY Monday, the EGOT winner talked about the influence his family has had on his newly-released album, Legend, and how the couple is navigating Teigen's pregnancy, which comes after they suffered a loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, in September 2020.

"We are looking forward to new joy in our lives, having a new baby. We're so excited," he told host Hoda Kotb. "Whenever you lose a pregnancy, you're cautiously optimistic 'cause you never know what could happen."

"You've seen the worst of it and the best of it with the kids that you do have. And so we're just excited and cautiously optimistic as we welcome a new life into the world," Legend noted.

The "All Of Me" singer, 43, also admitted to being a little intimidated at the prospect of being outnumbered.

"Three kids is a lot to me," he admitted. "Two, it feels a little simpler, but once you get into three, it's a little complicated."

When it comes to his parenting style, Legend said that as a dad, "I'm not strict, I'm pretty laid back".

"When I say something, I mean it. Chrissy and I, we tag team them," he continued. "If Chrissy says something and they ask me, I never contradict her. I'm like, 'What did your mom say?' So I try to make sure we're on the same page and we have a sense of what we want from them and what kind of rules we want to set for them. And then we try to be consistent about it."

Asked about his song "Pieces," Legend said he is hopeful that it's "the kind of song that I think will help people deal with loss and grief and broken hearts."

"Because all of us feel that pain at certain points in our lives. It's not the goal that we'll never remember those things, it's not the goal that it will completely go away, but that you continue to cope and live in pieces," he continued. "That's what the song is about."

Legend and Teigen have been creating memories with their kids as they come closer to becoming a family of five.

Last month, the pregnant "Cravings" author, 36, celebrated the success of getting a family selfie where everybody was looking at the camera as they vacationed in Italy.

Son Miles, 4, sat on her lap while next to her, daughter Luna, 6, sits on Legend's lap, throwing up a peace sign in a sweet purple bikini.

"EVERYONE IS LOOKING!!!!!!! this is a big deal," Teigen captioned the sweet family photo.