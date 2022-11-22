John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to 'The Voice' : 'My Biggest Fans'

John Legend was joined by some special guests at work!

The EGOT winner brought his children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice, posting a photo of the moment on Instagram on Monday.

In the snapshot, Luna and Miles can be seen sitting on Legend's lap while the singer sits in his judge's chair and holds them in his arms.

"My biggest fans (until they're too cool to think I'm cool) came to @nbcthevoice!" he wrote in the caption. "They're definitely voting for #TeamLegend."

The "All of Me" singer also shared a video of the family outing via his Instagram Story, noting that it was Miles' first visit to the show.

"Hello everybody, we have special guests on set today," Legend, 43, said before looking at his daughter. "Luna hasn't seen me at The Voice in a long time."

"Have you ever been here Miles?" he asked his son, to which he replied, "No."

"I don't think he has," Legend continued. "We have very special guests here. Team Legend all the way."

Last month, Legend also took Miles to his first NFL game, where the father-son duo supported the Los Angeles Rams.

Sharing some sweet photos from their special day at SoFi Stadium, the "Ordinary People" crooner wrote on Instagram, "Miles's first NFL game! Thank you @rams!"

In August, Legend, and Teigen, 36, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years prior.

While speaking to PEOPLE the following month, Teigen shared that her kids are "very excited" about their new sibling and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said at the time. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen told PEOPLE.

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."