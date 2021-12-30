John Legend, who turned 43 on Tuesday, and has been spending time in London with his family

John Legend Enjoyed 'Lots of Birthday Love' with Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids Miles and Luna in London

John Legend is filled with love after spending a very special day with his kids.

The singer celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday and shared adorable photos having fun with his daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 — whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen.

In the snaps, Legend is attempting to play cards while Luna is wrapped around his shoulders as they both smile. Other pictures show both Miles and Luna playing with their dad as they lay on the floor hugging his ankles.

"Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️" the dad of two wrote.

john legend and miles john legend and kids

Teigen, 36, also posted her own birthday tribute for Legend, sharing a short video of her cuddling her husband and kissing his ear, whispering, "Happy birthday to my Bear. Happy Birthday, Bear."

"Thank you," he sweetly replied.

The family has been spending time together in London, and Legend shared a family picture of the four posing in front of the London Eye during a night out.

"Finally doing tourist things in London. I'm always here for work," the EGOT winner captioned the snap.

The birthday festivities come after the couple celebrated Christmas with Luna and Miles last week. They shared a cute photo of their kids dressed up for the holiday on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas Eve from our mischievous elves," The Voice coach wrote. Teigen shared the same photo with the caption, "These came out of me !"

The model also shared an image of her and her husband kissing next to a Christmas tree on Instagram, writing, "🧑🏾‍🎄🤶🏼signing off!"

Legend previously opened up to PEOPLE about his family's holiday plans at Nordstrom's A Legendary Holiday event at Nordstrom's flagship store in New York City.