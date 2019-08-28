Even when Miles was just a little guy, the resemblance was real!
Good looks aren’t the only thing Miles inherited from his father. Legend joked, “Miles inherited my love for lying on mustard colored blankets.”
The genes in this family are incredibly strong.
Dapper like his dad!
Chrissy Teigen jokes often that Miles and John look like bears. Here, they’re joined by some other family members. Oops! Sorry, those are just stuffed teddy bears.
They even make similar facial expressions.
Chrissy posed John for a baby photo shoot joking, “wow they grow up so fast.”
Does it get any cuter than this?
Just a couple of tropical guys on vacation.
Wearing matching tropical shirts!
They’re two of a kind.
Legend loves to twin with his mini-me.
Seriously, they love to wear matching merch.
They both have perfected smoldering at the camera
Before long, Miles will be an EGOT winner, too!
They’ve even got the same smile!