Photo Evidence That John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Might Just Be a Clone of His Dad

Chrissy Teigen has said of their resemblance, "It’s like someone took my husband, the love of my life, and extended my time with him by giving me his baby years too. Is that weird?"
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 28, 2019 04:39 PM

1 of 17

Even when Miles was just a little guy, the resemblance was real! 

2 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

Good looks aren’t the only thing Miles inherited from his father. Legend joked, “Miles inherited my love for lying on mustard colored blankets.”

3 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

The genes in this family are incredibly strong. 

4 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

Dapper like his dad! 

5 of 17

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen jokes often that Miles and John look like bears. Here, they’re joined by some other family members. Oops! Sorry, those are just stuffed teddy bears. 

6 of 17

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

They even make similar facial expressions. 

7 of 17

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy posed John for a baby photo shoot joking, “wow they grow up so fast.” 

8 of 17

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Does it get any cuter than this?

9 of 17

Chrissy Teigen instagram

Just a couple of tropical guys on vacation. 

10 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

Wearing matching tropical shirts! 

11 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

They’re two of a kind. 

12 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

Legend loves to twin with his mini-me. 

13 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

Seriously, they love to wear matching merch. 

14 of 17

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

They both have perfected smoldering at the camera

15 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

Before long, Miles will be an EGOT winner, too! 

16 of 17

John Legend/Instagram

They’ve even got the same smile! 

