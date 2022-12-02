John Krasinski's Kids Are Convinced He Works in an Actual Office: 'They Don't Know What I Do'

On Thursday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, John Krasinski talked about how his kids don’t believe he’s on The Office but instead think he works in an actual office

By
Published on December 2, 2022 12:56 PM

John Krasinski may be a famous actor, director, and producer, but his kids don't buy it.

The Jack Ryan star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night, where he opened up about how daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, think he's lying when it comes to his role on The Office, the long-running comedy that launched his career.

In fact, they think he works in an actual office.

"The reason I think that is because I was walking them to school one day, and this guy came up, and he was very nice, he went, 'John! From The Office!,' " he began. "I went 'Yeah,' and he said, 'Oh my God, it's so good to see you,' and I said, 'Thanks' and he kept walking."

After the interaction, Krasinski's daughter said, 'So, you work with him?' I went, 'No.' And she goes, 'Why are you lying to me?' I went, 'I'm not lying to you.' She goes, 'No, he just said he knows you from the office.' "

At the time of the interaction, Krasinski's girls had only seen one episode of the show, which aired from 2005-2013.

"Their actual quote — we were driving — and said, 'So what's the deal with this Office thing?' " he recalled. "I was like 'OK, that's a big question, we'll cut it down in bite-sized morsels.' "

John Krasinski Says His Kids Are Convinced He Works in an Actual Office
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Wife Emily Blunt, whom he wed in 2010, suggested showing them the pilot.

"They were watching the first episode and my oldest, it turns out she's a screen talker-atter, so she's talking to the screen," he said. "When Steve fired Jenna, she goes, 'What are you doing?,' then she goes 'You're a horrible person.' "

"'You should meet Steve Carell,' " he yucked.

Krasinski couldn't convince Violet either.

"My 6-year-old kept asking, 'Is that you?' " he remembered. "And she says, 'You look very different.' I was like, 'I'll try not to take that as a hurtful thing,' but sure, I say, 'No, that's me, I was just playing a character, and she went 'Pfff, that's not you.' Then we watched two more episodes, and she goes, 'That's not you. That guy looks a lot like you though!' "

Emily Blunt (L) and husband US actor John Krasinski attend Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" world premiere
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Colbert suggested showing her "the Ricky Gervais version," referencing the U.K. version that aired from 2001-2003.

"She'll love that," Krasinski scoffed. "Then she'll be like, 'There's a British version of you?' And I'll be like, 'Yeah.' "

Noting that Blunt had a head start on cool points by playing Mary Poppins, Krasinski admitted, "I think my kids thought she had married me out of charity, like, 'You're so nice to marry an accountant' because they don't know what I do."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on CBS.

Related Articles
John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
All About John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's 2 Kids
Stephen Colbert (R) and Evelyn McGee-Colbert attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Who Is Stephen Colbert's Wife? All About Evelyn McGee-Colbert
Emily Blunt Says Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci Is 'Shocked' by His Sex Symbol Status
Emily Blunt Says Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci Is 'Shocked' by His Sex Symbol Status
Stanley Tucci Wheel of Cheese Birthday Cake
Stanley Tucci Celebrates Turning 62 with a Wheel of Cheese Instead of a Birthday Cake
Emily Blunt 'The English' TV Series premiere
Emily Blunt Says Her Entire Family Learned to Ride Horses Filming 'The English' : 'Practice a Lot'
colbert, paul rudd
PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to Be Revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday Night
Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith
Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Gave Sam Smith a '6-Foot-2' Penis Statue Gift, Says They Asked for It
Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden send a birthday message to Joy Behar
Joy Behar Celebrates 80th Birthday on 'The View' with Messages from the Bidens, Jimmy Kimmel and More
John Krasinski, Steve Carrell
Steve Carell Says He 'Can't Wait' to Work with Former 'Office' Costar John Krasinski on Upcoming Film
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: Actor John Krasinski during an interview on Tuesday, July 26, 2022
John Krasinski Reveals His Daughters' Reaction to Watching One of His Movies for the First Time
John Krasinski
John Krasinski Played Hero in 'Doctor Strange 2' to 'Balance Out' Playing 'Supervillain' on 'The Office'
Emily blunt and John Krasinski
The Cutest Things John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Have Said About Each Other
Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Red Carpet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste during Tuesday's April 5, 2022 show.
Stephen Colbert Reveals Jon Batiste Is Leaving Show After 7 Seasons, Announces News Bandleader
Celebrities with Species Named After Them
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Team Has Unlawful Entry Charges Dropped After Capitol Hill Arrests
John Oliver
John Oliver Says Criticism of British Food Is 'Warranted' as He Defends His Favorite Dishes