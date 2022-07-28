John Krasinski told Jimmy Fallon that up until now, his daughters had not seen any of his movies

John Krasinski Reveals His Daughters' Reaction to Watching One of His Movies for the First Time

John Krasinski has finally allowed his daughters to watch him on the big screen.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the actor, 42, told host Jimmy Fallon that his daughters finally had a chance to watch one of his movies as he took a starring role in the new animated film DC League of Super-Pets.

"They loved it," Krasinski said of daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, who he shares with wife Emily Blunt. "They were laughing very very hard. I think up until now they didn't actually believe I was in the business, because they've never seen anything I've done."

"A Quiet Place - not yet," Krasinski joked of his non kid-friendly roles. "Jack Ryan, things like that… nope. They were like 'Wow, you're not an accountant!'"

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Blunt has previously discussed her daughters' reaction to her films as well, revealing last summer that Jungle Cruise was the first movie of hers that her girls took interest in.

"This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they're really into Jungle Cruise," Blunt explained on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "They love the jaguar, they love DJ [costar Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world."

"It's been the first thing they're like, 'Play it again, play it again,' " the star added. "It makes me so happy."

John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty

Last May, Blunt told The Sunday Times that her and Krasinski's children are "oblivious" to their parents' stardom, and she intends to keep things that way.

She explained that she doesn't want her daughters to "feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids."