John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Welcome Daughter Hazel

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic



It’s a girl!

The actor, 34, made the happy announcement himself via Twitter.

“Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!” the former Office star writes.

The couple, who were married in 2010, announced the pregnancy in September.

In December, Blunt, 30, was honored at a baby shower celebrating the impending arrival.



