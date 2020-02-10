John Krasinski Recalls Recent Moment When 'Funny' Daughter Hazel, 5½, Had Great Comedic Timing

It sounds like Hazel might be taking after her funnyman dad!

John Krasinski told a rare parenting anecdote to Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode of her daytime talk show, recalling a recent moment when he had inspiration to take on a project that would display his family — wife Emily Blunt and their two daughters Violet, 3½, and Hazel, who turns 6 on Sunday — more prominently in their home.

“Making me laugh. She’s so funny,” Krasinski, 40, told the host when she asked what Hazel was up to these days, after joking that the last time DeGeneres, 62, saw his older daughter, she was the size of a "Treasure Troll."

“The other day, after 10 years of being with my wife, I was like, ‘I’m finally gonna do a photo wall,’ ” continued the Jack Ryan actor. “So I got all these brand-new frames and I unwrapped them and I put ’em on the ground — you put ’em on the ground before you put ’em up where they’re gonna be on the wall — and the girls came over and they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re doing such a great job, Daddy.’ “

“And then Hazel literally leaned on my shoulder and she went, ‘So good. Don’t you think you should put pictures of us up?’ ” Krasinski recalled of the hilarious moment. “It was all the fake families in the frames! It was amazing. I think she was genuinely concerned that I was losing my mind.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom John Krasinski Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom John Krasinski (L) and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Hilarious The Office Cold Open Was a Total Accident: “We Were All Completely Shocked”

While Hazel’s funny bone is no doubt developing into a more deliberate one as she gets older, she was making her parents laugh long before now.

While Blunt, 36, was filming Mary Poppins Returns, the actress said both her daughters “temporarily” picked up her British accent — but it has been a bit of a back-and-forth battle over the years, considering their dad is American.

“Hazel had my accent for a really long time and would say things like ‘water’ [in an English accent], which I was really proud of,” Blunt told Jimmy Fallon in 2016.

“And then the other day she goes, [feigning American accent] ‘Can I have some water?’ And I went, ‘It’s water.’ And she was like, ‘No, it’s [American accent] water.’ “

Image zoom Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Open Up About Parenting Fears and the Greatest Hope They Have For Their Girls

The couple — who recently teamed up again for the upcoming sequel to their 2018 thriller A Quiet Place — don’t often discuss their kids, but did sit down with PEOPLE Now for an exclusive interview in 2018 where they discussed their biggest hopes (and fears) when it comes to Violet and Hazel.

“My children’s happiness, their safety and their well-being, is the most paramount thing in my life. And if [I am] unable to give them any of those things, then who am I? What’s my identity?” said Blunt. “My greatest hope is that they are truly happy, and that they’re interested in life, in anything. Interested and interesting, and truly happy.”

“Even when [we] drop our 4-year-old daughter off at school, you don’t know what she’s gonna do that day. You don’t know if other kids are gonna be nice to her or if she [will get] in trouble for something,” added Krasinski. “You just want to protect them at all costs.”

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters across the country on March 20.