Tennis Pro John Isner Talks Second Child on the Way Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Life's Moving Fast'

John Isner is busy on and off the court!

The American tennis player, readying to compete in singles at his 13th U.S. Open, is also expecting his second child with his jewelry-designer wife Madison in early November.

At the Brookfield Place Open celebrity match on Sunday in New York City, he told PEOPLE it can be “tricky” to simultaneously serve as a father, husband and pro athlete.

“Life’s moving fast!” said Isner, 34. “It is a balance, but I think the most important thing is that I have an incredibly supportive wife who does the bulk of the work for our family, although I do as much as I can when I’m home.”

Isner and Madison welcomed a daughter, Hunter Grace, last September. “We’re enjoying it. It’s very special,” he told PEOPLE of raising his baby girl ahead of her upcoming first birthday.

Now expecting a son, the athlete is excited to balance out his family: “A girl and a boy, it’s perfect.”

While Isner traveled to N.Y.C. to compete in the U.S. Open, in which the top-ranked American will play his first match against Spanish player Guillermo García López on Tuesday, he told PEOPLE his wife stayed home to care for Hunter.

The couple tied the knot in South Carolina in December 2017, after a June proposal that year.

“What an unbelievable weekend we had. Couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Isner wrote on Instagram at the time of their wedding, calling Madison “the one for me.”

And on the court, his life has been going just as well. “I’m feeling pretty good,” he told PEOPLE ahead of his first match. “The most important thing is that I’m feeling healthy right now, which is really all you can ask for.”