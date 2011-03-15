John Henson Welcomes Son Jackson Wright

Son Jackson Wright Henson was born in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday, March 7. The new arrival weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 22 in.

Wipeout co-host John Henson and his wife, comedienne Jill Benjamin, have welcomed their first child, Henson’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Jackson Wright Henson was born in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday, March 7. The new arrival weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 22 inches long.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy,” says a rep for Henson.

In fact, Henson, 43, tells PEOPLE, “I love watching him laugh. There is nothing better than a spit take with breast milk!”



Henson and Benjamin had been preparing for Jackson’s arrival by decorating his nursery in a circus theme akin to their wedding reception theme.

“It seemed logical for us to carry that circus theme over to the nursery,” Henson says, “because, as we like to say, we took our love and made a person out of it, so we want the child to grow up with that kind of sense of fun and imagination.”