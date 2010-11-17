Family Photo: Joey Lawrence's Lovely Ladies

Joey Lawrence poses with his three girls - wife Chandi and daughters Charleston, 4, and Liberty Grace, 8 months - at the Fifth Annual Celebration of Babies, held Saturday by the March of Dimes.

What a lucky guy!

“Charli’s getting used to being a big sister. She’ll go get diapers, and she’ll make faces, smile and sing to Libby,” the Melissa & Joey star, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“Libby wakes up in the morning and Charli runs in and wakes us up.”

The Lawrences decided to get involved with the March of Dimes following Chandi’s difficult pregnancy and Liberty’s subsequent birth earlier this year.

“[Libby] was born 6½ weeks early with Rh disease. It happens when the mother is Rh-negative and the baby’s Rh-positive. It’s a very serious thing, and we were in and out of specialists’ offices every other day,” Lawrence explains. “Libby came out needing a partial [blood] transfusion and was in an incubator for 2½ weeks — we couldn’t touch her, nothing. That first month was brutal.”

Since the couple opened up about their experience, March of Dimes “came to me and asked me to get involved,” Lawrence says. “Melissa Joan Hart and I are actually going to be co-chairs coming up here in 2011.”

— Reporting by Reagan Alexander