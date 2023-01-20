Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: 'Overjoyed with Gratitude'

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have welcomed their little one!

The actor and his wife are proud parents to a baby girl, they confirmed via social media on Friday.

Dylan Rose Lawrence was born on Jan. 16, according to a post on Instagram by proud dad Lawrence.

"Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl," Lawrence captioned a series of shots, showing off the baby's sweet face as well as her tiny feet.

"We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude," he added. "Wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo."

The couple's new addition is the first baby for Cope and the third for Lawrence, who is also dad to daughters Liberty, 12, and Charleston, 16, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Joey Lawrence Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot last May, first shared their baby news on Instagram in September.

"The blessings just keep on coming," he captioned a shot of them on the beach, where Cope throws her hands up in a bikini as he holds her bump. "Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way!"

"Ohh hi baby daddy 🥰❤️❤️," she replied in the comments, to which Lawrence added, "😏🤍."

Cope shared an Instagram reel compilation on her page, which showed the reactions of friends and family as they shared their pregnancy news.

"It's been fun getting to know you so far little one! We are so blessed!" she captioned the video.

Samantha Cope Instagram

Weeks ahead of their baby's arrival, Lawrence posted photos from a maternity shoot and shared a message of admiration for his wife.

"My wife 🥹❤️❤️❤️ Can't wait to see what God has in store for us," he captioned the shots.