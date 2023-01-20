Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: 'Overjoyed with Gratitude'

Daughter Dylan Rose Lawrence, the first child shared by the couple, was born on Jan. 16

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Wendy Geller
Published on January 20, 2023 11:29 PM
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope
Photo: Joey Lawrence Instagram

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have welcomed their little one!

The actor and his wife are proud parents to a baby girl, they confirmed via social media on Friday.

Dylan Rose Lawrence was born on Jan. 16, according to a post on Instagram by proud dad Lawrence.

"Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl," Lawrence captioned a series of shots, showing off the baby's sweet face as well as her tiny feet.

"We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude," he added. "Wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo."

The couple's new addition is the first baby for Cope and the third for Lawrence, who is also dad to daughters Liberty, 12, and Charleston, 16, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope
Joey Lawrence Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot last May, first shared their baby news on Instagram in September.

"The blessings just keep on coming," he captioned a shot of them on the beach, where Cope throws her hands up in a bikini as he holds her bump. "Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way!"

"Ohh hi baby daddy 🥰❤️❤️," she replied in the comments, to which Lawrence added, "😏🤍."

Cope shared an Instagram reel compilation on her page, which showed the reactions of friends and family as they shared their pregnancy news.

"It's been fun getting to know you so far little one! We are so blessed!" she captioned the video.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope
Samantha Cope Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Weeks ahead of their baby's arrival, Lawrence posted photos from a maternity shoot and shared a message of admiration for his wife.

"My wife 🥹❤️❤️❤️ Can't wait to see what God has in store for us," he captioned the shots.

Related Articles
joey lawrence
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Blessed'
Meghan McCain - 4th of July
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses in Chic Black Dior Couture Gown
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos
Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Brandon Ratcliff and Wife Lexi Welcome First Baby, Daughter Elliot: 'Our Little Angel'
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols baby
'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
chrissy teigen pregnant
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Joey Lawrence Masked Singer
Joey Lawrence Teases New Show with Brothers Matthew and Andrew Following 'Masked Singer' Appearance
Martin Lawrence and his daughters
Martin Lawrence's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXP5OoPMeB/ mrsamerikagifford Verified Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎 Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡 #littlebear #babysfirstthanksgiving 18h
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'
Kane Brown Thanksgiving
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share Reflections on Their Family on Thanksgiving: 'So Blessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZEVsvrgjm/?hl=en. Erika Gifford/Instagram; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!