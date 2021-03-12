Joey Fatone Says Parenting Daughter Kloey, 11, Who's on the Autism Spectrum, 'Opened Up My Mind'

Joey Fatone is thrilled about his daughter's runway debut.

The 'NSYNC alum, 44, and his 11-year-old daughter Kloey Alexandra appeared on People (the TV Show!) this week about her appearance in the Runway of Dreams Foundation's one-of-a-kind drive-in adaptive fashion show in Miami, Florida. The show premiered Thursday night.

Kloey, who is on the autism spectrum, walks in the show along with more than 40 Florida-based models, all of whom have a disability or difference.

"I'm most excited that I get to meet new people," Kloey tells host Jeremy Parsons, as Dad interjects, "And what else? You can tell him." Kloey responds with a thumbs up and smile: "And also I get to miss school — the best thing ever."

"The best thing ever is to not be in school for a day!" jokes Fatone, who also shares daughter Briahna, 19, with ex-wife Kelly.

Fatone opened up about what parenting his daughter has taught him over the years, as well as why adaptive and accessible mainstream clothing is important.

"Basically it's thinking outside the box that makes things work and connect for her," he says. "You know, it's been challenging every once and a while, but it's actually opened up my mind a lot. I've learned a lot of patience over the years."

"The things that are coming out now — even the sneakers that are adaptive for people who may not be able to tie their own sneakers, they can put their feet right in, obviously fitting for people — I think it just gives everybody a walk of life just to have cool clothes, let's be real," adds Fatone.

Runway of Dreams Founder and CEO Mindy Scheier said in a statement that the fashion show, hosted by Fatone, is held under strict safety protocols amid the ongoing pandemic.

"After approaching the fashion industry about designing mainstream adaptive clothing less than a decade ago, I'm so proud to see how far the movement and the industry have come in such a short time," Scheier says. "We are excited that our Fashion Revolution will continue in Miami under strict guidelines. This new, creative and safe way shows our resilience as a population. Nothing will stop us!"