Joey Fatone Opens Up About Having to 'Figure It Out' While Co-Parenting His Two Daughters with Ex

Joey Fatone shares daughters Kloey Alexandra, 12, and Briahna, 20, with ex-wife Kelly Baldwin

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 1, 2023 04:43 PM
Joey Fatone
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Joey Fatone is opening up about navigating co-parenting after his divorce.

Speaking on 'NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass's Frosted Tips podcast, Fatone, 46, reflected on the ups and downs of sharing daughters Kloey Alexandra, 13, and Briahna, 21, with ex-wife Kelly Baldwin.

Despite being together for 20 years, Fatone noted "parenting is always a challenge."

"People always think, you know, you're a celebrity so when you get divorced or you have the kids, you could do the nannies, you have the money, and you got this and that. Well, it's irrelevant. I think all of that money and all that s--t is really irrelevant."

Instead, it's time with his family that is what really matters to Fatone when approaching co-parenting. "It's more or less about making sure you're creating that time for each other. When I first got divorced, I didn't know what to do."

Fatone admitted that he "thought I was gonna lose my kids" because "I screwed up," but the former couple was ultimately able to work through some differences.

Joey Fatone
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

"And then basically said, 'So listen, we're going to split custody.' And I get my kid pretty much every other week, If I'm not working or on the road."

He also expressed his gratitude for Baldwin extending him the grace to "work around my schedule."

"She's been doing an absolute great and amazing job," Fatone said.

"I'll try to get them every other week, and I think that's key because when I first did it, I didn't know what the hell I was doing at first. And this is when my kids were, one was what, three years old at the time I think, and Briahna was only about 10 or 12."

joey-fatone-kids-boy-bands
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"Think about that. Raising two kids on your own. You do got joint custody, but you're literally left in the dust to go, or your ex goes, 'Figure it out.'"

Bass commended the pair for how they were "always on family vacations together" from "right at the beginning."

"Which to me, it would be awkward. I guess it depends on how you end things in that situation, but y'all are always on family vacations together. Like, damn, y'all are doing this co-parenting thing," said Bass.

"We try, you know? Just like anything, it's ups and downs," Fatone replied. "We've been getting together now a lot more often, you know, being able to spend time with our kids together as a group. Sometimes you don't see eye-eye with each other, and that's normal. That's life."

