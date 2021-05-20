Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera, who is the fashion director of Vogue Australia, never formally announced their pregnancy

Joel Edgerton and Girlfriend Christine Centenera Welcome Their First Child Together: 'I'm in Love'

Joel Edgerton is a dad!

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey about his new miniseries, The Underground Railroad, that he and his girlfriend Christine Centenera welcomed their first child "a few days ago."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just ran away from the hospital for a moment," Edgerton told Winfrey at the start of the interview, adding: "I can't even put it into words. I'm in love."

The new dad said he was able to make it home for the birth, though he did grow worried he might miss it since he was working on a project in Queensland.

"I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck," he said of the "border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up."

He added, "But I was working with some wonderful people who said, 'We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important.' "

Joel Edgerton and Girlfriend Christine Centenera Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton | Credit: Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Edgerton and Centenera, who is the fashion director of Vogue Australia, never formally announced their pregnancy. The two keep their relationship private with the actor keeping their romance off of his social media accounts.

Centenera shared one hint of their relationship when she took the time to promote Edgerton's movie, Loving, on Instagram in June 2020.

"#lovingday It took until June 12, 1967 for interracial marriage to become legal in all states in the U.S.," she wrote in the caption. "See the film if you haven't 🖤🖤@lovingthefilm @negga.ruth @joeledgerton #jeffnichols#blacklivesmatter."

The couple have known each other for about 20 years and started dating in 2018, according to an interview the editor gave Vogue in April 2020.

"We're both very motivated and have hectic travel schedules, but it really works for us in an unconventional way," she said.

Centenera added she reads all of the scripts sent to Edgerton and that he attends the fashion shows she styles.

"The fact that we don't work in the same industry is refreshing for us," she said. "We're in awe of what each other do."

The couple divide their time between Sydney, Australia, and New York City, where they own their homes.

"Australia is where our family is and where we recharge," she said at the time.